SLIDESHOW: 'Staying in Touch' - Limerick Leader reader's messages to loved ones

To Nanny Kay and Grandad John, Can’t wait to visit ye and all the Hennessy’s in Glenroe again soon, love ye all. Hannah Sheahan Holycross, Bruff Xxx

Happy belated birthday to Grandad Tony Stembridge. Have a great day. See you in a few weeks! Love your grandchildren Rachel, Lucy and Melissa Reeves Raheen, Limerick xxx

Noah and Molly Jane Deere would like to say a big Happy 90th Birthday to their great grandmother Nana Janey Deere from Pallasgreen, County Limerick who is 90 years young today the 2nd of April. They can't wait to give her a big hug when this is all over and for the celebrations that have been rescheduled.

Louis Liston and Catherine Liston in Mountcharles, Co. Donegal with gifts they received in the post today from their Grandma Mrs. Pauline Liston, Killoughteen, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick. Grandma availed of the fantastic service provided by An Post, she left the parcels outside and the postman collected them. We can’t wait until we are all together again. Sending lots of hugs and kisses to Grandma from

Our Message is to Geraldine Morrissey with lots of love from Derek, Gillian and Warren, we hope to see you soon xx

I miss you nana Helen can't wait to see you soon ❤️ from Ruby who is 2 1/2 in Castleconnell.

This is Molli, her Dad Ger and her Nana and Grandfather. Molly has been very unwell the past two weeks, and hasn't seen any of rhem. She misses them all. Please share..... In the photo is....... Paddy, Mary-Ann, Molli-Ann and Gerard OHalloran from Thomondgate.

"Who's the Nana..? Nana G's the Nana" This is my daughter Katie with her Nana, her nana, my mother rocks, they go to shows and concerts together, and nana is a breath of fresh air. We miss our "Nana G."

skyler and Bella rose from pallasgreen who miss their nana and grandad and their great grandparents

Fiadh and her Mum Emma would like to say a big hello from Gort to Nana Bell and Grandad Carthy Man in Cappamore Co.Limerick

This is val and Mary Joe cussen who celebrated three 70th birthdays in feb with all there kids and grandkids.. we miss u and love u nana and grandad mom and dad.. cant wait to give ye hugs when this is all over.. we love u

Ben OConnor from Labasheeda Co. Clare wants to say he misses his Nana and Gaga , John and Patsy Roche Abbeyfeale Co Limerick and can't wait to see them

Can you say hi to our Nana, Ga, Grandad and Granny. Who are all at home in Limerick. We are missing them lots and lots and hope we will be able to see them in June for Auntie Jenny's wedding XXX Love from Xand, Sebastian and Thaya in Toronto !

Keelin, Colm and Ciarda Ryan in Monaleen would like to say a big hello to their Gradad Ki in Parteen, and to their Granny and Grandad Ryan in Nenagh! They really miss them and look forward to seeing and hugging them again very soon. Lots of love