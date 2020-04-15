Limerick Mental health charity urges Ireland to Connect, Communicate and Reassure amid Covid lockdown

Limerick Mental Health Association and Mental Health Ireland are encouraging the country to stay connected, keep communicating, and to reassure themselves and each other during Covid-19 lockdown and beyond.

The message comes as Ireland’s oldest mental health charity shared new resources to help people support their own mental health and that of their loved ones during tough times.

The Connect, Communicate, Reassure resource pack was co-produced by people with lived experience of mental health challenges, supporters, family members, the Office of Mental Health Engagement & Recovery and Mental Health Ireland.

The resources include videos, posters and packs with information for those supporting mental health concerns during Covid19, and tips for people currently accessing mental health services to support their own mental health at this time.

Some of the things we can do to support mental health amid Covid-19 are:

Chat to your loved ones about their needs and yours

Brainstorm the things you are doing well together.

Do up or review your crisis plan

Identify supports to help with shopping/pharmacy if needed

Ensure you have important numbers in one safe place

The resources including FAQs for those supporting mental health concerns during Covid-19; a Routine Template and short video on how to use routine to support your mental health; and practical tips for supporting mental health.

Other resources:

Limerick Mental Health Association

Email: info@limerickmentalhealth.ie

Ph: 087 2485742



Mental Health Ireland

Email: info@mentalhealthireland.ie

Ph: 01 284 1166



Office for Mental Health Engagement & Recovery

Email: mhengage@hse.ie or jackie.farrell@hse.ie

Ph: 01 620 7303 or 087 2865346



Samaritans

Email: jo@samaritans.org

Ph: 116 123