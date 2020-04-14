Hundreds pay their final respects to the renowned Limerick musician and band leader

HUNDREDS of neighbours and friends this Tuesday lined the streets outside the Corbally home of band leader, Sammy Benson to pay their final respects to the renowned musician and band leader.

As the funeral cortege passed his home at Janemount Park, the streets were lined with people clapping as they said farewell to the bandmaster and Limerick music legend who died at the age of 85.

Mr Benson was the founding member of the Limerick City Brass and Reed Band and in 1998 he was named Limerick man of the year.He first started the marching band in 1974 when it was originally known as the Boherbuoy Youth Band. In the five decades since Sammy and his band have represented Limerick at St Patrick’s Day parades all round the world.He was a regular participant in both the Limerick St Patrick’s Day parade and the International Band Championship which saw Limerick City Brass and Reed Band win several awards over the years.

The Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Michael Sheahan, has paid tribute to Benson.Cllr Sheahan said Mr Benson has left an incredible legacy, passing on a love of music to thousands of young musicians throughout his lifetime.“We were due to have our 50th International Band Championship this year and when I think of that event, I think of Sammy Benson proudly walking down O’Connell Street for so many years with his Limerick City Brass and Reed Band waving to the public,” he said. “He was a larger than life character, and always a proud Limerick man when he represented Limerick at St Patrick’s Day events internationally, particularly in the USA. He was a gentleman with a kind heart and Limerick will greatly miss him. My condolences go to his wife Dolie, daughter Marian, sons Sam, Ed and Pat, extended family and his many, many friends. Thanks for the memories Sammy.”

The Mayor has announced that a special prize will be presented at next year’s International Band Championship to the best Limerick band to recognise Sammy’s unique contribution to the musical and band life of Limerick.