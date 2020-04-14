SLIDESHOW: 'Staying in Touch' - Limerick Leader reader's messages to loved ones

Ava, 2 years old, from Ballyneety would like to say hi to her Granny and Grandad Waters and Nana and Granda Sheehy and she misses them all very much

Ciara wants to say hi to her grandparents. Grandad Ger Murphy, grandad Greg Conway & Nana Rita Conway. Stay safe during these hard times and we’ll see each other very soon. Love you all so much. Miss Ciara Julie Murphy xx

I would love to send a msg to our children's granddad... They normally see him everyday and he doesn't hve a smart phone. They miss him soo so much since covid 19 restrictions have hit ireland. They don't call him granddad but instead call him Tommy (Thomas Fitzgerald)... Tommy lives in Castleconnell. Love Mary-kate (8) Emma (6) and Sophie Fitzgerald (3) who live in Killeenagarriff, Lisnagry.

Granny Linnane, Granny Geary and Grandad, we can't wait to give you a hug and kiss. We planted flowers today to keep the world bright. We love you. Ruby & Aaron Caherdavin

Grandparents: Mattie & Bridie Collins Address: Ballinacurra Avenue, Limerick City Grandchild: Heidi O Connor, 2 years Address: Taney, Dundrum, Dublin 14 Message: Keeping cocooning Nanny and Granda and look forward to cuddles with ye soon. I miss ye loads.

Hi Grandad Frankie, Nanny & Grandad Johnny, we miss you very much can’t wait to see you soon, lots of love hugs & kisses from Leah & Jake xx

To the best nana & grandad ever...... Nana & Grandad Geoghegan, (Ardagh Co Limerick) Hope ye are both keeping safe. We miss you both loads and we can't wait for cuddles and loads of sleepovers when its safe for us all to visit ye again. Mikey misses his tractor and loader that's kept at nanas and misses playing him his cousin Tommy. Hope to see ye really soon until then please keep safe. We love ye loads and loads xxx Katie & Mikey Harnett (NCW)

These are my Two daughter's katelyn Gleeson who is turning two on Wednesday 01/04/2020 & Clara Gleeson who is just 9 weeks old from Templeglantine. They are missing seeing their grandparents. Nana Bridget Mulcahy from Dromtrasna Abbeyfeale and Nana and Grandad Mary & Tom Gleeson from Ballaugh Abbeyfeale. We wish ye could have called and celebrated Katelyn's 2nd Birthday that was on Wednesday 01/04/2020 0. We can't wait to see ye all again and give ye lots of hugs and kisses Love you Katelyn & Clara Xxx xxx

