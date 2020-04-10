SLIDESHOW: 'Staying in Touch' - Limerick Leader reader's messages to loved ones

This is Kate bromell who can't wait to squeeze her grandparents Marion and Gerry hall from meelick and Siobhan and ger bromell from woodview and all her aunties and uncles and cousins that she misses so much! And looks for them everyday!

Emma and Billy would like to send a message Nana and Grandad Enright and Nana Hanley in Bruff Co. Limerick... see ye all soon.. stay safe xx

Hi Nana and Pop from Rathfeigh in Meath Sara and I miss ye loads. Wish ye were here so we could fight about the tv remote. Letter written Pop going to post box for our walk and will go on to the Church to bless ourselves so we are the same as you. Nana are you missing going to dunnes. Love ye loads miss ye loads. Be good and stay safe Love Lucy (now m'eleven haha) And Sara never off the phone Rathfeigh Tara Co. Meath

Hello to our Grandparents, Helen & Seoirse Clancy in Grange. Thanks for all the help with schoolwork via video! We miss you very much. Lots of love, Mary & Alona Clancy-Woillet in Metz, North Eastern France. xx

Philip jj and Anne Coffey from Kilteely would like to send love and hugs to nana & grandad o sullivan Bruree and nana & grandad Coffey Glenroe and a special hug to their great grand aunt Nancy potter in Bruree.

Fiona & Cormac Hayes ballynanty say hi a massive hi and I love you to nana and grandad ryan in clareview x x

Hi Nana Cala, brod,Ari and JoJo We miss ye,see ye soon Love ye loads Anty and Taboo

Hi Nana Cala, brod,Ari and JoJo We miss ye,see ye soon Love ye loads Anty and Taboo

Mason Ryan nearly two, Grand parents live in Willow Grove and Great Grandparents live in Seven Oaks

Bailly Ryan 4 months old - Grand parents live in Willow Grove and Great Grandparents live in Seven Oaks

My gorgeous daughter Summer rose from kileely celebrating her 8th birthday party on Saturday with no friends or family allowed attend due to covid 19.She’s missing her nana Mary,Granda David all her cousins and friends from school.