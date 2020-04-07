SLIDESHOW: 'Staying in Touch' - Limerick Leader reader's messages to loved ones

photo of my daughters so they can say hi to their grandparents, ann and John quinn who live in corbally. My daughters names are carly and zoe Tobin

Could we say a huge hello to Nana Eileen and Grandad Jimmy in croom from Jayden, Isabella and Denis x

A message to Breda, Patrick, Natasha and all the Cosgrave family, we send you love all the the way from Australia. We love and miss you all and hope you are doing well. We hope you are staying safe and looking after each other well. Hopefully we can see You soon. Lots of love, Codie, Harriett and Max

John Ward is the proud grandad to my daughter Erin. John has long served Limerick city and county with his haulage company "Ward and Ward Ltd" over the past 50 years. He spends every minute he is not working with his only granddaughter who calls him "Papa". He is finding this time very difficult and is missing hugs and long chats with his best friend.

We would like to send greetings to our Grandparents Jim and Noreen Foley who live in Boher Co.Limerick. Their grandkids Mollie Foley aged 5 and Rian Foley aged 2 weeks old miss them like crazy and cant wait to get cuddles from them.

My two children are Aoibhínn and Oisín Halpin from Knockainey, They would love to say a big hello to their grandparents in Knockainey and Knockcarron and to Auntie Mary in Hospital Co Limerick, they miss them so much and cannot wait to give them a big hug when its safe to do so again..

Morgan Isobel Hazel Holly and especially Katie are missing nana and grandad Maureen and Noel conroy so much we love them very much xxxx

Cillian, Aoibhínn and Ronan O'Leary from Kilcummin, Co. Kerry sending love to Nana Peg and Grandad Gerry Phillips in Monagea