SLIDESHOW: 'Staying in Touch' Limerick Leader reader's messages to loved ones

To my grandad Ralph Ryan in Shannon Banks, Corbally. I miss you loads and can’t wait to show you my first steps in a few weeks. Stay home and stay safe, Lots of love, Eli (10 months) xx

Granny and grandad can’t wait to share an ice cream with ye soon! Lots of love Sophie Xxxx

Our girls, Daisy and Ellie can't wait to meet their grand parents again soon. Nana Margaret and grandad Larry in oola And nana Kathleen and grandad John in cappawhite. And a special hello to their great granny Nora-mai in cappamore.

Hi my name is Sammy Egan & this is my nana Nuala & grandad Dan Egan from castlemahon I can’t wait to see them and for them to be at my matches again soon

A big hello and loads of love we can’t wait to see you and be able to hug you nana from your great grandsons Jason and Danny from rathbane in limerick

Hi Lucy Dwyer and Ellie Cronin would love to say hi to Nana and Grandad O'Sullivan Bruff

I’d like to send a big Hello and Hug, to Joe Hennessy and family, Churchtown, Newcastle West, Co Limerick :) With much Love from Mary in Australia xox

To Granny and Granda (Ann & John Moore) and Great Granny (Marie Rowlands) - Roxboro and Shelbourne Road. Sending you lots of hugs and kisses from Sydney. We love you and miss you. Thank you for staying home and staying safe. We hope we can see you soon when this is all over. Love from Jon, Gill, Mia, Jameson and baby Manion xxx