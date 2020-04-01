SLIDESHOW: 'Staying in Touch' continues to bring smiles to Limerick faces

THERE has been an overwhelming response to the Limerick Leader’s call-out to children to pen a special message to their grandparents or loved ones during the nationwide lockdown.

The children are photographed either in recent days or in happier times with their grandparents or loved ones before social distancing was implemented due to Covid-19.



The photos are accompanied by touching words expressing how much the children miss the company of their loved ones.



If your children would like to send a greeting to their grandparents or a loved one send a photo and message, with names and general area where they are from and we will try and publish as many of them as possible in the weekend paper over the coming weeks. Email: community@limerickleader.ie