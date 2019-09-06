SLIDESHOW: All's fair with Harvest fundraiser for Milford Hospice

THE Milford Harvest Fair once again proved its evergreen appeal as thousands of people enjoyed the event at the University of Limerick.

Almost 15,000 people from across the region attended the event, which is the convalescent care centre’s main fundraiser of the year.

The chairman of the Harvest Fair committee Joe Murphy said the success of the event was beyond his expectations.

“Everything on offer on the day sold out. We always expect the usual favourites – books and toys – to sell out fast but, this year, everything from the fancy goods and bottle stalls to the handbags and scarves were eagerly snapped up with some amazing bargains to be had,” he said.

He paid a warm tribute to those across the region who attended the event, plus those who donated goods “and made the Fair the success it was”.

“It’s such a fun day out for all the family. The children were in awe of the entertainment on offer while the adults were busily trying to win on the Wheel of Fortune. A special word of thanks to our many dedicated and loyal volunteers without whose invaluable contribution we couldn’t run this event and also to the University of Limerick for making their incredible venue available to us again this year,” he added.

Milford Care Centre chief executive Pat Quinlan was equally appreciative of the turnout on the day.

“We are always so grateful for the support we receive from the people of the Mid-West; fundraising is a very important element of our work. All monies raised last Sunday will make an invaluable contribution to our provision of much-needed specialist hospice services throughout the region.

“We are indebted to our very many supporters who help us in our work. We cannot thank those who supported the Harvest Fair, as a donor or purchaser of goods, for helping to make this day so special,” he said.

The next big fundraiser for Milford Hospice will take place on Thursday, September 19, for Ireland’s biggest coffee day.

This will see coffee mornings being held to support hospice care in the Mid-West, marking 27 years of coffee mornings in aid of Milford Hospice.