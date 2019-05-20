Argentina U18 national football team pay visit to Limerick city school
THE BOYS at JFK National School recently welcomed special sporting guests as the Argentinian U18 national football team paid the Limerick city pupils a visit.
During the special meet-and-greet, the 10 professional soccer players presented the boys with the blue, white and gold triband flag.
After they were presented with footballs, some of the pupils even showed off their own footie skills!
Pictures by Brendan Gleeson.
