SLIDESHOW: 'Wonderful' Limerick hurlers inspire patients and staff on visit to UHL

THERE WERE celebratory scenes at University Hospital Limerick as patients and staff welcomed home the All-Ireland hurling champions and coveted Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Captain Declan Hannon joined his fellow champions Nickie Quaid, Graeme Mulcahy, Sean Finn, Richie English and Richie McCarthy, meetings patients and their families in the Children’s Ark and in the day ward at the Mid-Western Cancer Centre.

It is the first time the Liam MacCarthy Cup was in UHL in 45 years.

When the famous cup was last in the hospital, then named the Regional Hospital Limerick, neither the Children’s Ark nor the Cancer Centre existed.

“A visit and a tour to the Regional Hospital in 1973 by the victorious Limerick hurling team would have been a brief affair covering a surgical and a medical block. It is barely possible to walk all of the corridors in a day in 2018,” said Prof Declan Lyons, consultant in elderly medicine.

Also welcoming the new champions was UL Hospitals Group’s CEO, Prof Colette Cowan, who is a native of Joe Canning’s Portumna, County Galway.

“We would like to thank this wonderful, talented Limerick team for coming in to visit us today and for raising spirits," she said.

"There has been huge excitement around the hospital in recent weeks and last Sunday’s performance has topped it all. We would like to thank Limerick GAA, the team management and sponsors and especially the players for taking the time out from their busy schedule to visit us. They have always been great supporters of the hospital and its staff and their visits always mean so much to our patients,” she added.

Staff in the hospital are especially proud that among the All-Ireland winners is their colleague Darragh O’Donovan, Medical Records, and Seamus Flanagan, who did his clinical placement in the Department of Radiology at University Hospital Limerick.