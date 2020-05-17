Limerick firm's range of products to help employers make safety a top priority

Following the government announcement on the return to work protocols, SEAKEL have a range of products that will help employers, whilst keeping the wellbeing of their team, colleagues, and customers a top priority.

Body Temperature screening:

Body temperature detection systems, potentially including facial recognition, can be linked to your access control system. These systems offer a non-invasive approach to screening, allows for screening of the skin temperature of multiple people as they walk by allowing for unrestricted movement.

Basic: A system that can be deployed using a tripod and laptop and operated by staff at entrances. Individuals found to have a high temperature can be diverted.

High accuracy: A system that includes a temperature calibration unit. The system is also suitable for use with multiple cameras situated around site entrances and exits, with monitoring from a central location.

Visitor Density Monitoring Solutions

Ensure the safety of your customers, capture the numbers to control the amount of customers on your premises at any one time to ensure social distancing protocols are adhered to. Using the AI People Counting camera it can also be integrated into automatically controlled doors allowing the doors to close once the number of people has reached the predefined capacity and using audio / visual aids to notify visitors when the premises is full.



Automated Access:

In the current climate, retro fitting or using contactless exit buttons from the outset on new installations just makes good practical sense, SEAKEL have a number of contactless exit options to choose from. To compliment contactless exit button options, we also offer industry leading facial recognition readers and contactless Bluetooth access readers allowing for a full contactless access control systems.



As well as the above, SEAKEL offer a range of door automation units from swing and sliding automatic door automation products to internal & external pedestrian flow control products the ideal solution as retailers and businesses adapt to the changing Covid 19 landscape and gear up for re-opening in the near future.

SEAKEL are here to help, contact us on 061 307242 or info@seakel.ie for further details and consultation.

