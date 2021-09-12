SLIDESHOW: Limerick Tractor Run raises much-needed funds for charities

DOZENS of new and vintage tractors were on display during a tractor run to raise much-needed funds for two Limerick charities.
The event, which took place last weekend, saw participants meet at Buttercup Farm between Croom and Ballingarry before departing for the run.
A large crowd attended the family-friendly event and all monies raises will go to Milford Care Centre and the Jack & Jill Children's Foundation.
*PICTURES BY BRENDAN GLEESON
