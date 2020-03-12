SLIDESHOW: Flood waters lap at Sarsfield House in Limerick

HIGH tides and strong winds caused the River Shannon to burst its banks, flooding a number of areas across the city on Wednesday night.

One of the affected areas was Sarsfield House, which saw up to three feet of water pool in areas around the building.

Ray O’Halloran was down by the flooded areas as he took his dog, Rocky, for a walk.

“It is the worst I have seen it in a long time,” said Ray.

“There was a guy in the building, in Sarsfield House, who couldn’t get out without walking through about three foot of water,” he added.

While on his walk, Ray came across members of Limerick Search and Rescue and Limerick Suicide Watch who were braving the elements.

“It’s great to see the brave lads down there, on the water,” he added.

Other affected areas include Kileely, Lisnagry, Annacotty and Corbally.