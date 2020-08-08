SLIDESHOW: Bingo replaces cattle at Limerick mart

IT’S usually the price of cattle that is being called out over the speakers at Kilmallock Mart but last Sunday it was phrases like Legs Eleven and Two Little Ducks that echoed through the public address system.



In a first for Kilmallock, the mart yart played host to a drive-in bingo meeting which was organised by Kilmallock and District Community Council.

Clickety click!

A fine healthy turnout at the Kilmallock Mart yard for drive-in bingo this evening

See our weekend paper for more! pic.twitter.com/MXCXR6pFjh — Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) August 2, 2020

Dozens of cars from all over County Limerick and beyond parked up in the car park for the event which was organised for bingo enthusiasts who have missed out on their weekly social outings as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Kilmallock and District Community Council deemed the event to be a great success.



“A big thank you to everyone that supported our drive-in bingo and especially to all our volunteers who gave up their bank holiday Sunday. We will be back again soon,” said a committee spokesperson.