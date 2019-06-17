Over €25k raised from charity cycles in memory of County Limerick girl

BOHER was buzzing for the annual charity cycle in memory of seven-year-old Ciara McCarthy.

The beloved daughter of James and Aoife and brother of Thomas passed away in March 2013 after a long illness. Boher Community Development Association asked could they organise a cycle in memory of Ciara, of Scart, Ballysimon.

It has become a fixture in the calendar ever since. To date an incredible €24k for Cliona’s Foundation and €1,500 for Jack and Jill has been raised.

Mary Finucane, PRO of Boher Community Development Association, said over 100 cyclists left the community centre on a 40km cycle. There were a few shortcuts for those who didn’t fancy 40kms!

Unlike last year when participants pedaled through a thunder storm and downpours it was dry and mild.

“A total of €3,900 was raised during the event. This exceeded all expectations. The cyclists returned to Boher Community Centre, where the ladies committee served hot tea and coffee and homemade cakes. Boher Community Development Association will make a presentation shortly to Cliona’s Foundation in memory of Ciara McCarthy,” said Ms Finucane.

She wished to thank all he cyclists, marshals, stewards, Red Cross ambulance service, John Kennedy, of Dunnes Stores and the ladies committee for providing refreshments after the event.