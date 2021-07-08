Limerick Fashion: It’s out to Sinead’s for something special - Celia Holman Lee

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

WITH the uncertainty around the number of people permitted to attend weddings, many couples have postponed their big day until later in the year.

As a result, the invites are beginning to arrive in the letterbox and guests are going to their wardrobe in search of something to wear.

Most of us love a new ensemble for a wedding, and with so many of us cooped up over the past year, it is nice to treat ourselves to something fresh and new.

Sinead's Boutique in Annacotty is known far and wide for their amazing selection of occasion wear and accessories, including mother of the bride/groom and wedding guest attire. There is a great selection of occasion outfits in store and online to suit every budget and style.

As well as this, you can shop for your summer essentials on sineadsboutique.com - they stock some fantastic brands offering great quality clothing, longevity and good value.

This season's clothing has a more relaxed feel, but you can always add some glamour to the simple dress or top with a fabulous lightweight scarf, which will keep you stylish and warm while dining outside!

In the current climate, Sinead Devane and her team advise customers to make an appointment for a safer shopping experience by simply ringing the shop on 061 339696.

Don't forget to follow Sinead's Boutique on Facebook and Instagram.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie