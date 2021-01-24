Limerick based quartet Raging Sons to launch 'Breathe Easy' this month

Raging Sons, consisting of Fint Tynan (Vocals), Colum Kelly (Guitar), Damian Ruddy (Bass) & Adam Reeves (Drums), arrive with their second single: ‘Breathe Easy’, an intense, upbeat and energetic track that melds alternative rock and hooky pop.

This is the second release off their upcoming debut album, due for release in 2021.

From the infamous ‘doghouse’ to Lakeland studio, Limerick based quartet Raging Sons combine gritty, alternative rock with modern, dark synth pop.

They pull from influences such as Muse, U2, The Killers, The Slow Readers Club and Nothing But Thieves to create their own unique and stylized sound.

Single No.2 entitled ‘Breathe Easy’, was written during the first lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 whilst the band were recording their debut album. The title itself reflects a time in which the world is fighting a respiratory disease. A time in which we are restricted in many senses, craving air and freedom.

Lyrically, the song contrasts hope and hopelessness. It explores the emotional struggles of loss (“burnt out lights on lost days”), confusion and despair (“wake up and start again”) all whilst intertwining a ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ narrative and ultimate message of hope (“maybe someday we’ll Breathe Easy”).

It touches on various aspects of mental health, including vulnerability: “can we walk in the night with the lights on?” – a call for help or guidance. It’s also a song of defiance: “I can be what I’ll be”. The music video, a second act in a three part story arc (debut single ‘Tonight’ being act one), visually represents this defiance in its loose pro-LGBT narrative of a female being compelled to connect with another female, continually being pulled away before eventually breaking free.



Musically, ‘Breathe Easy’ combines bellowing, hooky vocals; absorbing, gritty guitar sounds; driving bass; big drums; and dark, enigmatic synth, which is fast becoming part of the Raging Sons signature sound. Breathe Easy is due for release on 29:01:21 on all platforms.