LISTEN: Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett analyses first leg defeat to Waterford

TREATY United travel to the Regional Sports Centre on Saturday night looking to overturn a three-goal deficit against Waterford FC from their SSE Airtricity League First Division promotion play-off semi-final first leg at the Markets Field last night.
A brace of goals from the in-form Phoenix Patterson had visitors Waterford 2-0 up at half-time in the play-off game which was played in front of a large attendance.
Treaty's top scorer Enda Curran pulled a goal back shortly after the hour mark from the penalty spot to half the margin. However, two further goals from the visitors has Waterford in control of the tie against a Treaty side who had Colin Conroy dismissed for two yellow cards.
After Wednesday night's game, Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett.
