LISTEN: Limerick Leader Sports Show Episode 23

Colm Kinsella and Donn O'Sullivan return this week to chat ahead of what is a manic weekend (and more) of sport. They chat Treaty United, Ireland rugby's meeting with New Zealand, the Irish hockey side are in World Cup action and finally they chat about the JP McManus Pro-Am and what the attendees can expect
Aidan and Sally Ann Frawley and their children Sean, Áine, Laura, Conor with Charles Gallagher and Laurence Feeney, IHFA / Picture: Maria Kelly
