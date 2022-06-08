LISTEN: Limerick Leader Sports Show Episode 20 with Tommy O'Donnell

LIMERICK Leader Sports Editor Colm Kinsella is back this week with the Limerick Leader Sports Show.
Former Munster and Ireland rugby star Tommy O'Donnell is his guest this week with some great thoughts on Munster Rugby, his career after rugby and his foray into coaching at UL-Bohemian.
The former back-rower also talks about his exciting new role with ONA Ireland, a sustainable drinking water solutions company where he is the Business Development Manager.
