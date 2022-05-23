LISTEN: Limerick Leader GAA Show Episode 19

Jerome O'Connell and Donn O'Sullivan are back for this week's Limerick Leader GAA show. The pair look back on Limerick's U20 All-Ireland final loss, while also previewing Limerick's Munster Senior football final against Kerry.
Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler took part in the final event of Bike Week 2022 | PICTURES: Keith Wiseman
Concerns have been expressed over the lack of funding to complete the proposed distributor road in Croom | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
The signing ceremony took place at Belfast City Hall and was hosted by the Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Michael Long (centre)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.