LISTEN: Limerick Leader Sports Show Episode 14

Colm Kinsella and Donn O'Sullivan return for the Limerick Leader Sports show this week. They chat about Munster Rugby's home tie with Cardiff at Musgrave Park and ticket sales for 1/4 final v Toulouse
There is more on Shannon in the AIL Promotion final and the Munster Junior Cup final, between Young Munster and Thomond
Treaty host Galway Utd on Friday night, looking to stretch unbeaten run to 7 games, while Pike Rovers are in FAI Junior Cup semi-final action on Sunday. This follows on from their U12 side who beat Shamrock Rovers on Sunday to reach SFAI national cup final v St Kevin's Boys
Also in the pod is a chat on Catholic Institute hockey team who have reached the Irish Senior Cup final this weekend versus Pembroke
