LISTEN: Limerick Leader Sports Show Episode 7

ANOTHER bumper weekend of sport lies ahead over the coming days.
On the rugby front, Munster Rugby are in South Africa and they will take on the Vodacom Bulls in their re-arranged URC fixture at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 2.05pm Irish time.
Later that day, the Ireland rugby team take on England in a key Six Nations fixture at Twickenham, 4.45pm.
The highlight of the schools' rugby calendar in the province, the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup, takes place on Tuesday next when Crescent College Comprehensive face PBC, of Cork, at Thomond Park on Tuesday next, March 15.
In soccer, Treaty United are set to play the first home fixture of their SSE Airtricity League First Division season when hosting Longford Town at the Markets Field this Friday, 7.45pm.
Limerick Leader sports editor Colm Kinsella joined managing editor Donn O'Sullivan to preview the weekend's big fixtures.
TV star Greg O'Shea, Seamus Stapleton, Commercial Director, Applegreen, Lucy Masterson, CEO Irish Youth Foundation and Rosemary Begley, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager PIC: Juien Behal
Limerick students Aisling Daly, Shane Shinnors and Daniel Gammell from Scoil Pol, Kilfinane PIC: Fennell Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.