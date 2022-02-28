LISTEN: Limerick's Billy Lee reacts to his side's league win over Wicklow

Limerick senior football manager Billy Lee spoke to the media following his side's 1-13 to 1-8 win over Wicklow on Saturday afternoon. The Newcaslte West club man spoke of his pride in the team, but also reflected on the character shown by the group to bounce back from last weekend's defeat to Louth.
(Listener discretion advised due to come 'bad language')
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.