05 Feb 2022

Listen and Win: Ruby Walsh previews Dublin Racing Festival & ticket giveaway

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

03 Feb 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Listen to jockey superstar and Racing TV pundit Ruby Walsh as he previews Saturday's big races at the Dublin Racing Festival

Remember, Racing TV is the home of British and Irish racing showing every race live from 61 racecourses and will have complete coverage of the Dublin Racing Festival. You can join Racing TV for their best ever price of just €12 per month for an entire year this weekend only at racingtv.com.

The Limerick Leader has teamed up with Racing TV, the home of British and Irish racing, to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets to Saturday’s action!

Two David Clifford goals send UL into Sigerson Cup semi final as Limerick side beat Queens

With eight Grade 1 races and over €2m in prize-money, the festival looks set to attract some of the stars of Irish racing - with the highlight of Saturday’s seven-race card being the Irish Gold Cup.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is enter your details below. The lucky winner will be chosen at random from all entries received and win tickets for them and a friend to catch all the action live at Leopardstown Racecourse on 5th February. It really is that simple!

For your chance to win this fantastic prize, all you need to do is enter your details below

To be in with a chance to win 4 tickets to this weekend's event, click here:

