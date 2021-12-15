LISTEN: Munster Rugby's Dave Kilcoyne on the departure of Johann van Graan

Munster Rugby loose-head prop Dave Kilcoyne addressed the media this week following the news that Johann van Graan would be departing the province at season's end.
The former UL Bohemian man admitted that it came as a shock, but focus has quickly turned to Saturday night's 8pm clash with Castres in the Champions Cup.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.