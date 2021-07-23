LISTEN: Limerick's Greg O'Shea on Tokyo Olympics preparation and heat 'exposure'

LIMERICK rugby player Greg O'Shea says it is a 'huge honour' to represent his country at this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.
O'Shea is a key member of the Ireland Rugby Sevens squad which begins their Olympic campaign against South Africa in the Tokyo Stadium this Monday morning at 3am Irish time, before facing USA in their second pool fixture at 10.30am on Monday.
