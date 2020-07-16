LISTEN: Munster coach Johann van Graan on training in Covid-19 era

THE Munster squad is in its fourth week of training at the High Performance Centre ahead of next month’s planned return to Guinness PRO14 action.

The squad train this week before having nine days away from the HPC. The players will return on Monday, July 27, with training stepping up a notch ahead of the two planned Guinness PRO14 derbies on the weekends of August 22/23 and August 29/30.

Head coach Johann van Graan spoke to the media this Thursday about the step up to full contact training in the era of Covid-19 and also gave an injury update on Ireland international second-row Tadhg Beirne.