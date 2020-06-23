LISTEN: Naming rights for Thomond Park 'on the table' as Munster Rugby plan for return

Donn O'Sullivan, Sports Editor

Reporter:

Donn O'Sullivan, Sports Editor

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LISTEN: Naming rights for Thomond Park 'on the table' as Munster Rugby plan for return

Munster Rugby's CEO Ian Flanagan spoke today about the possibility of Thomond Park being renamed, as part of a larger plan for Munster to increase revenue outside of match day ticket sales. 

Speaking to the media on a conference call, Flanagan admitted that the club were over reliant on match day ticket sales and that the naming rights of the famous stadium is certainly one of things 'on the table' and is something club are actively investigating. 

For more, listen above. 