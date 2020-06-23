LISTEN: Naming rights for Thomond Park 'on the table' as Munster Rugby plan for return
Munster Rugby's CEO Ian Flanagan spoke today about the possibility of Thomond Park being renamed, as part of a larger plan for Munster to increase revenue outside of match day ticket sales.
Speaking to the media on a conference call, Flanagan admitted that the club were over reliant on match day ticket sales and that the naming rights of the famous stadium is certainly one of things 'on the table' and is something club are actively investigating.
VIDEO | Here's a little look behind the scenes at the High Performance Centre in Limerick as our squad prepare for a #ReturnToRugby.#SUAF— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) June 23, 2020
Another topic to be covered during today's briefing was the 'doping violation' by James Cronin. Flanagan added "It has been stressful for James, it has impacted his career. James has received a doping ban and that will always be associated with him. I think the education piece, we're still working on the details with EPCR in terms of when that takes place and so on but I think the key message is that in James' case - and it's one that will be understood by all players - is that ultimately the players have to take responsibility for what they ingest and put into their system.
"Ultimately, the responsibility will always fall on the player. So, it's very much around reminding players of their own duties and responsibilities in terms of taking any medications. I think ultimately we're happy the process reviewed the facts, that it was a comprehensive and thorough process. It's also a reminder to all players and athletes in terms of their own responsibilities."
