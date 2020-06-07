LISTEN: Chessman Syndicate prepare for Naas return alongside Limerick trainer Richard O'Brien

Racing returns tomorrow at Naas and there will be no doubt massive interest from Limerick racing fans and from one trainer in particular as the 'sport of kings' comes out of lockdown.

Speaking this week, John Culloty, a Kerry native who is involved with 'Chessman' part of the Chessman Partnership, gives the background on the horse which is in training with Richard O’Brien in Limerick.

Chessman runs in the Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital Woodlands Stakes at 5.35pm with 11 runners declared. (full racecard here)

To date Chessman, Dam: Dulcian (IRE) Dam’s Sire: Shamardal (USA) has won over €3,000.

Speaking in 2019 O'Brien added "He is a very,very exciting horse to look forward to. He is a five-year-old, we picked him up for smallish money and he has been terrific this far just to keep him in form. A syndicate from Castleisland own him. They had a horse with me a few years back called Indian Tomahawk."

