LISTEN: Young Munster coach Gearoid Prendergast reacts to vital AIL victory over Garryowen

RESILIENT Young Munster boosted their top four play-off hopes in Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League with a well-merited 11-7 victory over local rivals Garryowen in horrific wet and windy conditions at Dooradoyle on Friday night.

Munsters' fourth successive win on the bounce has moved the Greenfields side into fourth place in the table ahead of Lansdowne's clash with Ballynahinch later this Saturday.

Following Friday night's game Young Munster head coach Gearoid Prendergast reflected on his side's victory which ended second-placed Garryowen's unbeaten home run in the AIL this season.