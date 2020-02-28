LISTEN: Munster Rugby's JJ Hanrahan enjoying his 'run in the team'

Munster Rugby out half JJ Hanrahan has made 13 starts for Munster this season, the most in his career since his debut back in 2012. The Kerry number 10 is enjoying his run in the team, all be it, from the outside, due to injuries to Tyler Bleyendaal and Joey Carbery. The former UL Bohemian spoke to the media this week ahead of his side's meeting with the Scarlets on Saturday evening at 5pm.