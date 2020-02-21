LISTEN: Shane Daly doesn't see this weekend against Zebre as 'Munster's second string side'

Shane Daly believes that his side can perform once more on the PRO14 stage this weekend as his charges take on Zebre on Friday night in Italy. Daly admitted that some outsiders might see this as Munster's second string team, what with the Six Nations being on, however he sees it as Munster, the team in red, who will try and stay on the road towards their goal, a home semi final in the PRO14. For the full audio, click above.