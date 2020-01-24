LISTEN: Castletroy Junior Cup coach Conor Keyes on Glenstal win and the Paul O'Connell factor

CASTLETROY College book their place in the second round of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup with an impressive victory over Glenstal Abbey at the Markets Field on Thursday.

Two-time Junior Cup winners Castletroy will now face PBC, of Cork, in their second round tie at Musgrave Park on Wednesday, February 5.

Following their win over Glenstal, Conor Keyes, a coach with the Castletroy College side, spoke about getting phase two of their Cup campaign off to a winning start as well as looking ahead to the PBC challenge and how Paul O'Connell has helped with their preparations.