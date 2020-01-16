LISTEN: Árdscoil Ris coach Robbie Bourke on how past pupil and rising Munster star Craig Casey helped inspire Senior Cup win

Árdscoil Rís head coach Robbie Bourke reveals how a visit from Munster scrum-half Craig Casey to his alma mater helped inspire their Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup first round victory over Glenstal Abbey at the Markets Field on Wednesday.

Casey, who made his Heineken Champions Cup debut for Munster against Racing 92 in Paris last weekend, captained Árdscoil Ris in their Munster Schools Senior Cup campaign just three years ago.

Áredscoil defeated Glenstal 27-10 in their first round tie this week to set up a mouth-watering derby clash with St Munchin's College at the end of the month.