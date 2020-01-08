LISTEN: Munster Rugby's Johann van Graan on his side's vital Champions Cup tie with Racing 92

MISFIRING Munster face a make-or-break Heineken Champions Cup pool fixture with Racing 92 in Paris this Sunday, 3.15pm Irish time.



Six points behind Sunday’s opponents Racing 92 and just one ahead of Saracens in Pool 4, Munster, who have won just two of their last seven games, must secure a win at the La Defense Arena to retain control of their own destiny.

Speaking to the media today, Munster head coach Johann van Graan gave an update on this injury hit squad.