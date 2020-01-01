LISTEN: Munster Rugby's Jeremy Loughman looking ahead to Ulster 'test'

Munster Rugby loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman is looking forward to Friday night's Ulster clash at Ravenhill admitting that it will be a real 'test'. The former Leinster prop has been in good form this season, gathering much needed game time which James Cronin and Dave Kilcoyne have been injured. The number one is also relishing working with Graham Rowntree, someone who has 'done it all' according to the former Athy man.