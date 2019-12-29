LISTEN: Munster Rugby's Billy Holland and Johann van Graan react to Leinster loss
Munster Rugby head coach Johann van Graan and captain Billy Holland were left to rue missed opportunities following their sides 13-6 loss to Leinster at Thomond Park last evening.
The duo presented to the media following the game, were visibly frustrated with what could have been, in what was a fractured performance from the home side. For the full reaction, listen above. For the full match report, click here:
