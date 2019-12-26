LISTEN: Munster Rugby's Kevin O'Byrne is relishing the challenge of Leinster
Munster Rugby hooker Kevin O'Byrne is looking forward to testing himself against Leinster on Saturday December 28. The Cork native has been getting plenty of game time in recent weeks and he has been relishing the opportunity. The former UL Bohemian star is making hay while others are out and the number two is excited to be playing in what has become a massive game over the seasons. For the full audio click above.
