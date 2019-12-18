LISTEN: Munster Rugby's Shane Daly on his 'old' mate Conor Fitzgerald and playing 15s rugby

Munster Rugby's Shane Daly is looking forward to the Christmas schedule of games. The former Ireland 7s player is looking for some much needed gametime as the Ireland internationals take their holidays.

The Cork Con star is also relishing the prospect of playing against his old mate, Conor Fitzgerald, at the sportsground on Saturday. The two young players were friends when Fitzgerald was at Munster and Daly believes the Shannon RFC outhalf is not far off the Ireland squad at present.

