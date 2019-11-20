LISTEN: Munster Rugby's Niall Scannell on Racing 92 tie, Zebo's return and his World Cup experience
Munster Rugby hooker Niall Scannell admits that not many people would have thought he would make the World Cup squad, but he always did. The Cork native, a school friend of Simon Zebo, chatted to the media this week ahead of Racing 92's visit to Limerick. Scannell won't be worrying too much about Zebo this week, instead focusing on the task at hand. Click above for the full interview.
