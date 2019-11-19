LISTEN: Munster Rugby's Conor Murray looking forward to Simon Zebo 'coming home'

Munster Rugby's Conor Murray is looking forward to welcoming his old friend Simon Zebo 'home' to Thomomd Park this Saturday. The former team mates face off in the second round of the champions cup, with Racing 92 arriving to meet the home side off the back of a home win over Saracens. Murray chatted to the media this week about Zebo, Munster's win over the Ospreys and the new working relationship he has with Stephen Larkham.