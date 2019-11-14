LISTEN: Tyler Bleyendaal on the 'good energy' in the Munster Rugby squad

Munster Rugby out-half Tyler Bleyendaal admits that there is a 'good energy' in the camp ahead of Saturday's Champions Cup opener against the Ospreys. The 5.30pm clash, live on BT Sport, sees Bleyendaal as Munster's sole fit out-half, but the former New Zealand U-20 international admits that he thinks the squad is deep enough to handle whatever is thrown at them. For hte full interview, click above.