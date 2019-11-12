LISTEN: Munster Rugby's Johann van Graan admits previous performances will have no impact on Ospreys tie

Munster Rugby head coach Johan van Graan admits that previous performances, including last month's 28-12 win at Musgrave Park over the Ospreys, will have no bearing on what happens when the two sides meet at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The Champions Cup opener, kicking off at 5.30pm, live on BT Sport, will see both sides welcome back players from their national sides following the Rugby World Cup in Japan. Munster are expected to call upon Keith Earls for this weekend's opener, while the Ospreys, beaten at home last weekend by the Southern Kings, could feature Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Owen Watkins.

Van Graan is confident that JJ Hanrahan will be available for the following weekend's tie with Racing 92, as this weekend's tie in Wales might be coming too early for him.

