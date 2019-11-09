LISTEN: Munster Rugby's Johann van Graan on JJ Hanrahan's fitness worries ahead of Champions Cup

Munster Rugby are facing into next weekend's Champions Cup opener with the Ospreys, with one fit, front line, outhalf. JJ Hanrahan was subbed off in this evening's 22-16 win over Ulster after 30 minutes with a suspected hamstring injury, while first choice number 10, Joey Carbery is expected to be out until after Christmas.

This leaves Johann van Graan with just one recognised and experienced out-half, as Tyler Bleyendaal remains the last man standing. Should JJ Hanrahan not recover in time for the Champions Cup meeting with the Welsh side, van Graan may call on Rory Scannell as cover, while also looking at the option of Ben Healy from Garryowen making the step up. For more, click above.