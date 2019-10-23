LISTEN: Munster Rugby's James Cronin on injuries, Ospreys test and his try scoring return to Highfield
Munster Rugby's James Cronin was talking to the media this week ahead of Friday night's Pro14 meeting with the Ospreys in Cork. (7.35pm) The loose head prop returned to his boyhood club last weekend, helping them to an AIL victory over Naas. The Ireland international talks about his return from a knee injury, as well as the task at hand for Munster with 13 weeks in a row of action coming up. To hear the full interview, click above.
October 20, 2019
