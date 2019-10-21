LISTEN: Munster Rugby's Johann van Graan on Ireland players return, new signings and injuries

Munster Rugby head coach Johann van Graan spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of their meeting with the Ospreys on Friday night in Cork (7.35pm) The South African native has a block of 14 weeks of games ahead of him, while also being tasked with integrating the dozen Ireland players and new coach Graham Rowntree, back into the system. Busy times ahead indeed. For the full audio of today's press conference. Click below.