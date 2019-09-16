LISTEN: Dromcollogher-Broadford's Seanie Buckley reflects on Relegation final win

SEVEN-TIME Limerick senior football championship winners Dromcollogher-Broadford just about maintained their senior status with a last gasp victory over St Senans on Saturday. Former Limerick captain Seanie Buckley was part of this season’s management team but swapped his role as a selector for a place in goals in recent weeks.

After defeating St Senans 2-10 to 1-9 in the relegation play-off Buckley spoke to Tom Clancy about the valuable win