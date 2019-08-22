LISTEN: Limerick U16 Camogie manager Frances Kennedy previews Sunday's All-Ireland Final

The Limerick U16 Camogie team, under the management of Francis Kennedy, will contest the U16B All Ireland Final against Waterford in Mc Donagh Park, Nenagh at 2pm this Sunday August 25.

With wins over Kildare, Carlow, Westmeath and Down and a draw with Offaly, the Limerick side qualified for the semi-final against Laois.

The last four encounter was a close contest with both teams level at the 60 minute mark.

However a 65 awarded in injury time gave Limerick the lead they needed.

Limerick face Waterford in the Final in the knowledge that the 'Deise' topped their group and will be tough opposition for our girls.



U16 Panel: Marie Butler, (Adare), Aine Herbert, Fiona Herbert, (Ahane), Nadine White, (Ballyagran), Olivia Kerins, (Ballybrown), Megan Walsh (Bruff), Sophie Roche, (Cappamore), Teresa Dore, (Charleville), Ciara Browne, Ciara Mulqueen, Aisling Mangan, (Crecora), Cliodhna Ryan, Lainey Stokes, Emma Kennedy, (Doon), Alicia O'Callaghan, Meave O'Connor, Leah Twomey, (Granagh-Ballingarry), Sinead Allen, (Kilmallock), Aoife Doyle, Ella Hession, Niamh Maloney, Aoife Nelligan, (Monaleen), Jennifer Ryan, (Mungret), Eva Long, Sarah Murray, Grace Palmer, (Na Piarsaigh), Eve O'Shea, (Newcastle West), Sinead Barry, (Parteen)

Management :Francis Kennedy, Noreen O Shea, Barney O Brien, Bertie Sherlock, Celia Nolan Cawley and Brid Kennedy